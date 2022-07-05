Greek-ish Grilled Half-Chickens

This half-chicken is marinated in a creamy dressing of oil, red wine vinegar, dried oregano and lots of garlic and lemon zest. The egg helps the marinade cling to the chicken while grilling so its flavorings penetrate the chicken deeply. Save time and buy half-chickens if you can. To ensure your fries are hot and ready when the chicken is, place them in a 500-degree oven while the chicken cooks on the grill (or, if using the oven for the chicken, put the fries on the rack below the chicken).