Lemon Pepper Chicken Dip

A spin on hot buffalo chicken dip, this lemon-pepper variation adds fresh lemon zest, cracked black pepper and chile flakes to perk up the warm, cheesy dip. If you don’t have cooked chicken to use, buy a cooked rotisserie chicken from your grocery store and shred the breast meat to use here. Be careful not to overbake the dip or it will split; you just want the edges lightly golden and the dip hot in the center. Spread any leftovers on sourdough toast for an excellent grilled cheese sandwich.