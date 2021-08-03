12 key recipes to up your grilling game

With the last of summer’s official grill fests a few weeks away, now is a good time to try out some new techniques and recipes and perhaps get creative with what may already be in your recipe file, refrigerator or pantry.
Fish on the grill can be challenging even for well-seasoned cooks. To understand the why as well as the how, read up on the art and science of grilling fish. Russ Parsons gives clear explanations, tips and tricks. After all, grilled fish — whole, fillets and steaks — should be in every good cook’s repertoire.
Desserts are another way to expand your grilling horizons. Bake (or buy) a basic pound cake, toast it on the grill and top it with grilled peaches and whiskey caramel sauce.Feel free to swap out the peaches for any other stone fruit — nectarines, apricots, plums, pluots, et. al. — they are all great on the grill. Or try full-on “baking” on your grill. A bread pudding tastes different when cooked on a grill than in the oven, as you will experience with salted caramel bread pudding. Fudgy gluten-free skillet brownies are moist and chewy with a charred crust, and they can bake on the grill while you eat your main course.
Whether you seek new dishes for your next gathering or to take your grilling skills to the next level, these recipes will help.