Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Perfect potatoes every time

15 Recipes
Roasted potatoes.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Fifteen recipes and six principles for superb spuds

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Potatoes are affordable, abundant, nutritious and delicious. From the basic baked potato to French fries to potato blinis with caviar, how you handle your potatoes is key to the success of your dish. A few basic principles will help you elicit potato perfection.

Use the right potato for the job. Baking potatoes, such as Idaho russets, cook up starchy and fluffy. Their high starch content makes for creamy mashed potatoes, billowy gnocchi and crisp-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside potato pancakes. Gold potatoes with their buttery flavor and creamy texture are great roasted and in gratins. For the creamiest mashes, use russets or gold potatoes. Use less starchy red, baby or new potatoes when you want more intense potato flavor and for the potatoes to retain their shape, as with a potato salad.

Simmer, don’t boil. Low and slow ensures even cooking; a rolling boil will cause the exterior to disintegrate before the centers are cooked through. This holds for mashes like once-baked potatoes and for applications like blinis and even soups.

Season as you cook. Salt in the cooking water seasons the potatoes. Add herbs and spices to the water as well. Your potato preparations will all be more flavorful.

Heat mix-ins. If adding ingredients like butter, milk and yogurt, warm them before adding to mashed potatoes to prevent them from cooling the potatoes too much.

Parboil before frying or roasting. For crispy fries and super-crisp roasted potatoes, cook them part of the way first in simmering water before putting them in the fryer or oven. This will ensure that they are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside when you take them out.

Steam rather than boil. For dishes like new potatoes with mixed herbs, steaming maintains the shape of the potatoes and prevents them from getting waterlogged.

Store properly. Potatoes are best kept in a cool, dark location, preferably around 45 to 55 degrees, like in a dark pantry or basement. Refrigeration will impair their flavor and texture, but if you must refrigerate them, be sure to bring your potatoes back to room temperature before cooking. Do not wash potatoes until you’re ready to use them; the moisture can cause spoilage.

Recipe: Roast potatoes, onions, fennel and bay leaves

Roast potatoes, onions, fennel and bay leaves

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Browned butter infused with fresh sage leaves and showered with grated parmigiano-reggiano, is the classic preparation for fresh potato gnocchi.

Easy Potato Gnocchi With Browned Butter and Sage

1 hour, 45 minutes
Serves 2
French leek and potato soup made by Martha Rose Shulman with her food mill. The cookbook author and food writer is a fan of the textures that food mills deliver.

French leek and potato soup

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: Once-Baked Mashed Potatoes with Fried Sage Skins for LA Times Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

Once-Baked Mashed Potatoes With Fried Sage Skins

1 hour, 50 minutes
Serves 8
This potato pancake looks fabulous and tricky in the photo, but it couldnt have been easier.

Potato crepe (crique)

25 minutes
Serves 2 to 3
Potatoes are par-boiled then tossed in hot olive oil and roasted until super crisp and crunchy at the edges. Food styling by Ben Mims, with Julie Giuffrida. Props by Nidia Cueva at PropLink in downtown Los Angeles.

Super-Crisp Roasted Potatoes

1 hour 25 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Subtly sweet green garlic flavors the dressing for this spring potato salad, teeming with scallions, chives and arugula.

Spring Potato Salad With Green Garlic Dressing

45 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Roast hedgehog potatoes

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Recipe: New potatoes with mixed herbs

New potatoes with mixed herbs

40 minutes
Serves 6

Brown butter mashed potatoes with fried sage

40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
091667.FO.0105.food1.GEM Potatoes.Gratin -- Three cheese potato gratin.

Three-cheese potato gratin

2 hours
Serves 6
Classic potato latkes

Jonathan Gold's Favorite Potato Latkes

1 hour
Serves 10 to 12
A final drizzle of olive oil adds even more richness.

Creamy Leek Mashed Potatoes

45 minutes
Makes about 8 cups
Garlic fries recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Garlic Fries

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Yukon gold potato Blini with black caviar.

Yukon Gold potato blini

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 3 to 3 1/2 dozen small blini

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists