Easy Potato Gnocchi with Browned Butter and Sage

Next, position a fork in your nondominant hand so the fork’s tines face down. Pick up a dough pillow with your other hand and position it crosswise across the curve of the fork where the tines meet the solid metal. Using your thumb, gently press the pillow as if you wanted to rub it both along the length of the tines and into them at the same time. The pillow will actually flatten somewhat then curl back in on itself to create the classic ridged tubular shape. Your first couple of gnocchi will not look great and that’s OK. Keep going and by the time you’ve gotten through the first dough rope’s worth of pillows, you’ll have it down. Use a flat metal spatula or bench scraper to transfer all the formed gnocchi to a sheet of parchment paper.