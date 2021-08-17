8 appetizing and easy vegetable-forward summery sides

These vegetable-forward side dishes are perfect for summer meals. They complement almost anything that comes off of the grill. They use seasonal, summer vegetables. All can be cooked ahead — before the heat of the day sets in — and will taste better for it because the flavors will have a chance to meld. And if they require cooking, it is on the stovetop — you don’t have to heat the oven for any of them. Bonus: Each can be made in 45 minutes or less.
If you are OK cooking on the stovetop, corn and summer squashes abound at this time of year, and it’s also Hatch chile season, so zesty calabacitas spiked with New Mexico green chiles will be easy to shop for and to make. Almost effortless, carrots simmered in honey and thyme will add bright color to the plate and wow your taste buds.