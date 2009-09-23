Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)

Melt the butter in a large heavy-bottom skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring frequently, until it renders most of its fat, shrivels and begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until it softens, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and the oregano and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the cut-up zucchini and the green chile, cover tightly and cook until the zucchini softens, about 5 minutes.