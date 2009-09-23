Advertisement

Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)

25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
By Russ Parsons

One of my favorite New Mexican dishes, particularly at this time of year, is calabacitas — a zucchini and fresh corn saute sparked with a healthy dose of green chile. The way the sweetness of the squash and corn balances the fiery pepper is perfect.

1

Trim the ends from the zucchini and quarter them lengthwise. Cut each quarter crosswise into one-half-inch pieces. Set aside.

2

Melt the butter in a large heavy-bottom skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring frequently, until it renders most of its fat, shrivels and begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until it softens, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and the oregano and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the cut-up zucchini and the green chile, cover tightly and cook until the zucchini softens, about 5 minutes.

3

Add the corn kernels and heat through, about 2 minutes. Season with one-fourth teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper, or to taste, then remove from heat and stir in the chopped cilantro. Serve hot.

Russ Parsons

Russ Parsons is a former Food writer and columnist and the former editor of the Food section at the Los Angeles Times.

