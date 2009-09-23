Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)
One of my favorite New Mexican dishes, particularly at this time of year, is calabacitas — a zucchini and fresh corn saute sparked with a healthy dose of green chile. The way the sweetness of the squash and corn balances the fiery pepper is perfect.
Trim the ends from the zucchini and quarter them lengthwise. Cut each quarter crosswise into one-half-inch pieces. Set aside.
Melt the butter in a large heavy-bottom skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring frequently, until it renders most of its fat, shrivels and begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until it softens, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and the oregano and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the cut-up zucchini and the green chile, cover tightly and cook until the zucchini softens, about 5 minutes.
Add the corn kernels and heat through, about 2 minutes. Season with one-fourth teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper, or to taste, then remove from heat and stir in the chopped cilantro. Serve hot.
