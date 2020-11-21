Dressing for the occasion

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
This Southern stuffing cooks up like a savory bread pudding made with cornbread.
Dress your bird, don’t stuff it.

By Julie Giuffrida

“Stuffing — now that is an essential Thanksgiving dish,” wrote restaurant critic Jonathan Gold when sharing his Pork Apple Sausage Stuffing recipe in November 2015. “Also, stuffing is delicious.”

“Many people grow up thinking the whole world stuffs Thanksgiving turkey the way their families do,” wrote Times staff writer Charles Perry in his Nov. 19, 2000, article, “The Right Stuffing.” “And then they acquire in-laws and, along with them, the terrible knowledge that the whole world does not. Suddenly there’s a weighty question of whether to put in cornbread or chestnuts or oysters.”

He continues, “The most widespread American stuffing is bread mixed with herbs (typically onions, celery, parsley and sage) ….” He is probably referring to a Basic Bread Stuffing or perhaps Country Stuffing With Lots of Celery (similar but vegan).

“But that is just one of many ways to stuff a turkey,” wrote Russ Parsons, a former Times columnist and food editor, on Nov. 16, 2005. “The question is: If you’re interested in flexing your creative muscles, where do you start?” Introducing his recipe for Chestnut-Sage Stuffing, Parsons provides a sort of craft-your-own-stuffing guide for the perplexed, offering advice for developing one’s own recipe.

If that’s more thinking than you want to do, we have a bevy of tested recipes in our archives for you to choose from. Focaccia-based, rice-based, cornbread-based, with mushrooms, with pumpkin seeds and with all kinds of other goodies.

For the record, we do advise against stuffing your turkey. In order to cook the stuffing in a turkey to a safe 165 degrees, you will have to cook the bird to 185 degrees, which means your turkey meat will be dry, dry, dry (and you’ll need LOTS more gravy and cranberry sauce than you made to cover that up). We recommend dressing: baking it in a separate pan so that you can take the turkey out of the oven when it reaches 165 degrees.

Stuffing baked in a pan gives you a crunchy top.

Country Stuffing with Lots of Celery

1 hour
Serves 12

Thanksgiving apple sausage stuffing

Pork apple sausage stuffing

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 10.

Southern stuffing

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Focaccia stuffing

15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Pumpkin seed stuffing with chorizo

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Stuffing is an excellent canvas for creativity. Start with bread cubes, add aromatics for subtle flavoring and liquid to keep it moist. Recipe: Chestnut-sage stuffing

Chestnut-sage Stuffing

30 minutes
Makes enough for a 16-pound turkey (7 cups)

Lucques stuffing

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 (makes 12 cups)

Perfect Stuffing

1 hour 45 minutes
Makes 16 cups

Wild mushroom stuffing

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6

Basic bread stuffing is a welcome sight at any Thanksgiving feast.

Basic bread stuffing

1 hour 20 minutes
Stuffs 1 (12- to 14-pound) turkey, about 10 to 12 servings

You don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy this hearty dish. Recipe: Wild rice dressing

Avis Hatheway's wild rice dressing

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
Texas Corn Bread Dressing

2 hours
Makes 14 cups

