Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Fresh herbs add bright flavor to, well, everything

27 Recipes
Fish Cakes with Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling / Kate Parisian; food styling / Leah Choi)

Recipes to infuse your food with zing

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Fresh herbs impart bright, often vivid flavors and shades of green to whatever you’re making. Incorporating them into a dish can be as simple as tossing some roughly chopped leaves into a big salad or stirring them into a soup or sauce toward the end of cooking for a pop of flavor and color. Also easy: herb butter on halibut baked “in paper” with pea sprouts.

Half a step up from the ease of snip-and-serve are infusions. Let fresh herbs steep in oil, vinegar or simple syrup that can be used in a variety of dishes. Puréed Yukon Gold potatoes are elevated to a whole new level when artfully drizzled with a vibrant green chive oil. Herb-infused oils add depth to salad dressings and brighten the flavors in sauces and stews. And lest you think herbs — and herbal infusions — are only for savory foods, try infusing simple syrup with rosemary, thyme or basil and spoon it over strawberries and oranges or sliced stone fruit for a refreshing, sweet finish to a meal.

Fresh herbs really shine when, rather than being added to a sauce, they are the sauce. “Green sauce,” pulverized fresh green herbs, garlic, oil, vinegar or citrus juice, spices and often some form of heat, is a component of many cuisines around the globe. Specifics, like which herbs and spices and how much heat, vary based on culture and climate.

In Morocco, for example, they call it chermoula; it is heavy on cilantro and cumin and is often served with fish. In Argentina, chimichurri is made with parsley and oregano; it gets its heat from red chili flakes and is a frequent accompaniment to steak and potatoes. Italian salsa verde (not to be confused with pesto) is typically made with parsley and a smattering of other herbs and anchovies, though there is no heat beyond what black pepper brings. Salsa verde Mexicana is made with tomatillos and cilantro and gets its heat from jalapeños. Then there’s mojo verde — green cilantro sauce — which also has some parsley and oregano and gets its heat from jalapeños (tomatillos not included). In Yemen, fiery zhoug is eaten with almost everything. The zhoug at three local Middle Eastern eateries, Dune, Mh Zh and the Exchange, demonstrate how recipes for “the same thing” can vary.

Pesto, the rather mild Italian “paste” of basil, pine nuts, garlic and Parmesan cheese, is often served with pasta, such as strozzapreti or trenette with pesto, green beans and potatoes. In Provence, soupe au pistou — usually a vegetable potage dolloped with pistou (pesto’s Provençal cousin) is a local favorite. California’s very own green sauce, not-at-all-spicy green goddess, is made with a variety of herbs often including tarragon and chives; it’s almost more popular as a dip than a salad dressing. Thai green curry, usually served with chicken or beef, is made with Thai basil, cilantro and lemongrass and gets its heat from Thai chiles, though serranos or jalapeños can be substituted.

One thing is for sure: Don’t get hung up on green sauce “authenticity” or names. Take a cue from dishes like spatchcocked roast duck with Vietnamese-ish herb sauce, slow-roasted salmon with dill and lemon salsa verde, crispy rice and herb salad with scallops or crispy chicken with linguine and fresh herb pesto. You can call it salsa verde, pesto, pistou, herb sauce, herb pesto or something entirely different. Whether it is a green sauce, an infusion or the leaves simply chopped and “tossed in,” fresh herbs will add a layer of flavor and color to almost any dish.

Simply wrap and bake. What could be better? Recipe: Halibut baked 'in paper' with pea sprouts and herb butter

Halibut baked 'in paper' with pea sprouts and herb butter

Baking halibut in an aluminum foil packet gently steams the fish while it absorbs flavor from the pea sprouts below and the tarragon, chervil and chive flavored butter above.
40 minutes
Serves 6
091034.fo.1214.food9.gf Chive potato puree

Pureed Yukon Gold potatoes with chive oil

Having chive oil on hand is like having a bottle of liquid chives to give a quick splash of color and intense flavor to mashed potatoes, steamed fish or grilled chicken breast.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4

Basic simple syrup with variations

Simple syrup is made of equal parts water and sugar. Flavor it with citrus, spices, liqueurs, herbs or extracts.
The scent of this herbed syrup is intoxicating.

Rosemary-Bay Simple Syrup

This wintry simple syrup combines the pine notes of rosemary with the scent of eucalyptus in bay leaves.
5 minutes
Makes about 1 cup

Strawberries and oranges in basil syrup

This is a simple, elegant way to serve strawberries — in a lightly flavored syrup. Basil is brilliant. Adding orange slices is not only pretty but also adds another layer of flavor.
30 minutes
Serves 8

Aromatic Vinegar

Vinegar awakens and refreshes foods. Infusing it with herbs such as savory, thyme, oregano, rosemary and bay adds flavor and complexity to the brightness the vinegar brings.
15 minutes
Makes 2 cups

Salsa verde

Fresh cilantro and spinach, garlic, lime juice and olive oil make up this salsa verde. Feel free to add anchovies and capers, tomatillos, onions and, of course, chiles.
10 minutes
About 1½ cups

Mojo verde (green cilantro sauce)

The fiery chile pepper from the New World goes into Canary Island mojo sauces along with cumin and fresh green cilantro, so typical of nearby Morocco.
10 minutes
Makes a generous half cup of sauce
049131.FO.0626.kitchen.salsa.MJC -- Salsa verde, salsa verde Mexicano. DIGITAL IMAGE SHOT ON WED 6/26/2002.

Salsa verde Mexicana

In addition to being spooned over grilled fish or meat, salsa verde can be used as a sauce for enchiladas or chilaquiles. It even makes a tangy marinade for pork or chicken.
10 minutes
Makes 1 1/2 cups

Charred Salsa Verde

Vegan chef Jocelyn Ramirez brings more depth to her salsa verde with the addition of dried shiitake mushroom powder. Charring the tomatillos and jalapeños adds a welcome smokiness.
30 minutes
Makes about 4 cups.
049131.FO.0626.kitchen.salsa.MJC -- Salsa verde, salsa verde Mexicano. DIGITAL IMAGE SHOT ON WED 6/26/2002.

Italian salsa verde

In Italian salsa verde, a paste of green herbs, garlic and olive oil, parsley usually predominates. Basil, sorrel, tarragon, arugula or mint often are added for subtly different flavors.
20 minutes
Makes about 1/2 cup
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Cilantro-scallion paste recipe in studio on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Preserved Lemon Cilantro-Scallion Paste

Preserved lemon cilantro-scallion paste is a flavorful, tangy and fresh condiment that works with any meal.
25 minutes
Makes about 2 cups
Digital Image taken on Wednesday, 9/8/2004, Los Angeles, CA - Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times -- Vegetable soup with garlic and basil.

Soupe au pistou (vegetable soup with garlic and basil)

A Provencal staple, this soup features summer vegetables such as zucchini, green beans, squash, tomatoes and fresh borlotti beans. A dollop of emerald pistou is stirred in at the end.
1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 8 to 10 (makes 15 cups)
Wine importer Didier Pariente places swordfish kabobs brushed with Chermoula sauce on the grill while cooking a Moroccan lunch with wine pairings at his in-laws' home in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15, 2015.

Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce

Chermoula sauce — olive oil with cilantro, garlic, paprika, cumin and a pinch of saffron — keeps these colorful swordfish kebabs moist and coats them with flavor.
45 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES CA. SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: Dune Zhoug was photographed at the Los Angeles Times on September 27, 2017. (Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times) LOS ANGELES CA. SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: Dune Zhoug was photographed at the Los Angeles Times on September 27, 2017. (Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Dune zhoug

Chef Scott Zwiezen of Dune puts his spin on zhoug by adding cumin, Aleppo pepper and extra heat (even more chiles) to the characteristic base of cilantro, chiles and garlic.
15 minutes
Makes about 4 cups zhoug
LOS ANGELES CA. SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: The Exchange Zhoug was photographed at the Los Angeles Times on September 27, 2017. (Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

The Exchange zhoug

From the Exchange restaurant in Los Angeles, a heavy dose of cardamom added to the characteristic cilantro, chiles and garlic gives this zhoug its unique character.
15 minutes
Makes about 4 cups zhoug
LOS ANGELES CA. SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: MH Zh's Zhug Schug Zkug Skhug Zhoug was photographed at the Los Angeles Times on September 27, 2017. (Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Mh Zh's zhoug

It’s herby, it’s spicy, it’s smoky, it’s garlicky and salty enough where you can put it on anything. It uses a mix of Anaheim, jalapeño and serrano chiles.
35 minutes
Makes about 2 cups zhoug
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: A green sauce, made of cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, lime juice, avocado, olive oil and salt and pepper, which goes with a fried pork sandwich, photographed at a Los Angeles, CA, home, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tina's Green Sauce

Avocado adds creaminess to this spicy sauce made of jalapeños, cilantro and lime juice that's served with fried pork sandwiches at Tina's Cuban Cuisine in New York City.
10 minutes
Makes 1 1/2 cups

Skirt steak with chimichurri sauce from "Around the Fire," by Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton.

Grilled beef skirt steak with onion marinade and chimichurri

Skirt steak soaked in an onion marinade, grilled and topped with flavorful, spicy chimichurri, is a favorite at Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton's Portland, Ore., restaurant, Ox.
50 minutes
Serves 4

Novo's Thai green chicken curry

Novo Restaurant in San Luis Obispo was happy to share its recipe for this wonderfully rich and flavorful soup-like curry, which it serves with rice and chapatis on the side.
2 hours
Serves 6 to 8

Crispy Chicken With Linguine and Fresh Herb Pesto

The chicken is breaded with panko, the Japanese bread crumbs that stay light and crunchy after frying. It is served with a fresh herb pesto, a variation on traditional basil pesto.
25 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: A Fish Cakes with Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower for the Week-of-Meals story by Ben Mims, photographed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Prop styling / Kate Parisian, Assist and Food styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 725766-la-fo-cooking-weekofmeals

Fish Cakes With Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower

Any straggling herbs are blended with vinegar and oil into a bright herb sauce for pan-fried fish cakes and roast cauliflower.
45 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 1, 2020: Ben Mims' Spatchcocked Roast Duck with Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce photographed for LA Times Food cooking section's Holiday Travel story, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, prop styling by Kate Parisian, food styling by Ben Mims) ATTN: 661373-la-fo-Holiday-Cooking

Spatchcocked Roast Duck With Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce

A Vietnamese-style herb sauce is ideal to cut the richness of a whole roast duck.
2 hours, largely unattended, plus 48 hours chilling
Serves 4 to 6
Italian-style salsa verde, here made with dill, walnuts and lots of lemon zest, brighten slow-roasted salmon, shot here with the side of Cocktail Carrots. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Dill and Lemon Salsa Verde

A simple side of salmon gets showered with an Italian-style salsa verde, made with dill, walnuts and lemon, as soon as it comes out of the oven to add brightness to the rich fish.
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Strozzapreti with pesto, green beans, and potatoes.

Strozzapreti or trenette with pesto, green beans and potatoes

In this signature dish from Liguria, the pesto coats the trenette and sinks into the potatoes. Green beans contribute additional life and color.
1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Feb. 27, 2020: Scallops with Crispy Rice and Herb Salad, a recipe by Ben Mims, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the PropLink Studio in Arts District, Los Angeles. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) Assignment ID: 498232

Crispy Rice and Herb Salad with Scallops

Crispy, buttery rice adds crunch to a bright herb salad served alongside pillowy scallops.
50 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Feb. 27, 2020: Scallops with Crispy Rice and Herb Salad, a recipe by Ben Mims, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the PropLink Studio in Arts District, Los Angeles. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) Assignment ID: 498232

Crispy Rice and Herb Salad with Scallops

Crispy, buttery rice adds crunch to a bright herb salad served alongside pillowy scallops.
50 minutes
Serves 4

Green goddess dip

This green goddess is the most amazing blend of fresh herbs, herb-flavored vinegar, mayonnaise and a whole tin of anchovies.
15 minutes
Serves about 28

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists