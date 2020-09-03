Tina's Green Sauce
This sauce is an adaptation of Peruvian aji verde, using jalapeños instead of traditional rocoto peppers. Many recipes for this sauce use mayonnaise, but according to my research, the sauce served at Tina’s Cuban Cuisine in New York (whose sauce inspired this one) does not. Instead, it uses avocado to add creaminess to the verdant sauce, which is an essential condiment drizzled onto each bite of Fried Pork Sandwich.
In a blender or food processor, combine the jalapeños and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Season liberally with salt then pour over the lime juice. Puree until as smooth as possible, scraping the bowl as needed, then let stand for 5 minutes.
Add the cilantro and avocado. With the machine running, pour in the olive oil and 2 tablespoons cold water until the sauce is smooth and pourable. Season with more salt, if needed, then pour into a bowl to serve.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.