Tina's Green Sauce

This sauce is an adaptation of Peruvian aji verde, using jalapeños instead of traditional rocoto peppers. Many recipes for this sauce use mayonnaise, but according to my research, the sauce served at Tina’s Cuban Cuisine in New York (whose sauce inspired this one) does not. Instead, it uses avocado to add creaminess to the verdant sauce, which is an essential condiment drizzled onto each bite of Fried Pork Sandwich.