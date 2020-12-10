Spatchcocked Roast Duck With Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce.

Prick the skin all over with a fork, being careful to not prick into the flesh. Use a paring knife to gently score the skin of both breasts in a crosshatch pattern, spacing the cuts every 1/4-inch. Be careful to not cut all the way through the skin into the flesh, which can happen easier than you think. Transfer the duck to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the reserved salt mixture evenly on all sides of the duck, then use your hands to rub it in. Arrange the duck breast side up and completely flat on the rack. Tuck both wings behind the duck’s back.