Homemade spreads: Keep some in your pantry and give some as holiday gifts

Now that you’ve baked at least one of our seven best bread recipes, be sure to enjoy it with something delicious spread on top. Yes, the bread is terrific just by itself or with some European-style, low-moisture butter, but why not elevate that experience a notch or two with a homemade condiment easily made in your own kitchen?
Amp up the fall flavor factor with Ben Mim’s fabulous apple butter. His technique of cooking down the apples in the oven instead of on the stovetop frees you from hours of standing over the pot, furiously stirring while the apples reduce. The apple butter develops a luxurious texture along with the deep apple flavor. Buddha’s hand marmalade, studded with pomegranate arils is colorful and sultry and cooks up much more quickly than apple butter.
Lest you think that fruit spreads are only for slathering on bread or toast, pineapple chutney, with bright notes of lime and a hint of gingery spice is a perfect complement to the cured meats found on charcuterie boards, which are all the rage these days. Tangy citrus marmalade is a splendid accompaniment for grilled pork chops, fish or chicken breasts (and, yes, just as delicious on your morning toast).
If you like to start the day with avocado toast, spicy avocado smash is a cinch to whip up and has a piquant kick to wake your senses for the day ahead. Also on the savory side, Lulu’s tapenade, briny from Greek-style olives, capers and anchovies, is wonderful on a crouton and also on simply prepared fish. Crostini topped with chicken liver pate is a delicious start to a meal — and could easily become your whole dinner.
A few sweet and savory spreads in the pantry allow for quick, tasty snacks, light meals and impromptu entertaining. Even if you are not hosting many visitors due to the pandemic, you can still throw a cocktail party with your housemates and treat yourselves as you would treat company. And (bonus!), packaged in a Mason jar and tied with a ribbon, a homemade spread makes a great holiday gift.