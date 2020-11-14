Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share

Persimmon Mania

7 Recipes
California Persimmon Torte
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Crazy for all things persimmon.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Having grown up in New England, I had never heard of persimmons until my junior year of college, when I lived in Israel, where persimmons (called Sharon fruit there) are abundant and sweet — magnificently sweet. A little floral and a lot magical, sort of like a blend of mango, papaya, peach and apricot, persimmons were unlike anything I’d ever tasted, and I couldn’t get enough of them.

When I returned to the States, finally found one and bit into it — pucker, pucker, my mouth was bitter and dry as if I was eating chalk. That was when I learned there are astringent and nonastringent persimmons. The astringent ones, like Hachiyas, which look like giant orange acorns, have to be so ripe that they are like mush when you eat them, lest the tannins get the better of you. The Israelis, I learned, had discovered a method of removing the tannins from the squat, tomato-shaped Fuyu persimmons that I ate in Israel, rendering them nonastringent and incredibly sweet regardless of their ripeness.

We have both types here in Southern California. Sliced into salads, baked into cakes, puréed and cooked into jellies and puddings, blended into drinks or churned into sorbets, this versatile winter fruit lends its unique flavor to all sorts of culinary treats. These recipes will help you enjoy the persimmon.

Recipe: Persimmon margarita

Persimmon margarita

12 minutes
Serves 1
Winter salad of radicchio, romaine and persimmons.

Winter salad of radicchio, romaine and persimmons

25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Ripe persimmons dot a simple butter cake, spiced with turmeric and ginger, in this California spin on Marian Burros’ classic plum torte. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

California Persimmon Torte

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Linzer cookies with persimmon filling made in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen. Adapted from a recipe by Alice Nishimoto.

Linzer cookies with persimmon filling

2 hours
Makes 2 to 3 dozen cookies, depending on size
Smoky, sweet and spicy persimmons with kimchi taste great with beef.

Grilled Whole Beef Tenderloin with Smoky Persimmon Kimchi

1 hour
Serves 12
Recipe: Ruby Blackburn Lambert's persimmon pudding

Ruby Blackburn Lambert's persimmon pudding

1 hour
Makes 3 puddings, with 6 to 8 servings each
Recipe: Persimmon sorbet

Persimmon sorbet

1 hour
Serves 10 (5 cups)

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.