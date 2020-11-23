Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vegan Thanksgiving dishes everyone will love

16 Recipes
Smashed Sweet Potatoes With Torched Meringue.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)

If you don’t tell them, they’ll never know it’s vegan.

By Julie Giuffrida

If you try to pass off this show-stopping platter of Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables as roast turkey, your guests are gonna know. But since many now bake and serve dressing separately instead of cooking it inside their turkeys, I defy your guests to discern, unprompted, that this Country Stuffing With Lots of Celery is completely plant-based. Same goes for the Creamy Leek Mashed Potatoes and the Double Mushroom Gravy, especially when served together.

They might wonder whether the Smothered Green Beans With Creamed Mushrooms and Fried Onions aren’t a little lighter than last year’s casserole, but they will never flat-out guess that the dish is vegan. And the Smashed Sweet Potatoes With Torched Meringue? Please! The real thing, with all that butter, brown sugar and marshmallows, never tasted so intoxicating.

Whatever your reasons for wanting some plant-based dishes on your table — or a completely plant-based meal — these dishes will have everyone talking about how wonderful they are. The only folks who might wonder whether they are really vegan will be the vegans themselves, because these downright delicious dishes mimic the nonvegan stuff so well.

Recipe: Sweet potato and chickpea dip

Sweet potato and chickpea dip

1 hour 25 minutes
Serves 10 to 12

LOS ANGELES, CA- March 11, 2020: Picadillo Empanadas on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Picadillo Empanadas

1 hour
Makes about 12

Grilled cauliflower recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Grilled Cauliflower Wedges

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Brussels sprouts are left whole and glazed with a yakitori-style sauce. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Tsukune-Style Brussels Sprouts

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

A final drizzle of olive oil adds even more richness.

Creamy Leek Mashed Potatoes

45 minutes
Makes about 8 cups
Big chunks of mushrooms make this vegan Thanksgiving gravy extra satisfying.

Double Mushroom Gravy

1 hour
Makes about 4 cups
Purple cauliflower looks especially dramatic.

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables

2 hours
Serves 12
Stuffing baked in a pan gives you a crunchy top.

Country Stuffing with Lots of Celery

1 hour
Serves 12
You can double the recipe and use two skillets for a bigger batch.

Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts With Chile-Maple Glaze

20 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Sauteed collard greens.

Sauteed Collard Greens

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Serve straight from the skillet or unmold before cutting into wedges.

Cast-Iron Cornbread

45 minutes
Serves 12

A kitchen torch browns the top nicely.

Smashed Sweet Potatoes With Torched Meringue

1 hour
Serves 12
Top with the fried onions right before serving to keep them crunchy.

Smothered Green Beans with Creamed Mushrooms and Fried Onions

30 minutes
Serves 12
This is even more delicious than regular pecan pie.

Bourbon Pecan Pie With No-Roll Crust

2 hours, largely unattended
Serves 12

Vegan key lime pie.

Gracias Madre’s Key lime pie

45 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise

Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.