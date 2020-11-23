Vegan Thanksgiving dishes everyone will love

If you try to pass off this show-stopping platter of Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables as roast turkey, your guests are gonna know. But since many now bake and serve dressing separately instead of cooking it inside their turkeys, I defy your guests to discern, unprompted, that this Country Stuffing With Lots of Celery is completely plant-based. Same goes for the Creamy Leek Mashed Potatoes and the Double Mushroom Gravy, especially when served together.

They might wonder whether the Smothered Green Beans With Creamed Mushrooms and Fried Onions aren’t a little lighter than last year’s casserole, but they will never flat-out guess that the dish is vegan. And the Smashed Sweet Potatoes With Torched Meringue? Please! The real thing, with all that butter, brown sugar and marshmallows, never tasted so intoxicating.

Whatever your reasons for wanting some plant-based dishes on your table — or a completely plant-based meal — these dishes will have everyone talking about how wonderful they are. The only folks who might wonder whether they are really vegan will be the vegans themselves, because these downright delicious dishes mimic the nonvegan stuff so well.

Sweet potato and chickpea dip Time 1 hour 25 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Vegan Picadillo Empanadas Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 12

Grilled Cauliflower Wedges Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Tsukune-Style Brussels Sprouts Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Creamy Leek Mashed Potatoes Time 45 minutes Yields Makes about 8 cups

Double Mushroom Gravy Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 4 cups

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables Time 2 hours Yields Serves 12

Sauteed Collard Greens Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Cast-Iron Cornbread Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 12

Gracias Madre’s Key lime pie Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12