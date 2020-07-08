Sauteed collard greens.

Cut off any tough woody parts from the collard stems and compost or discard. Strip the leaves from the remaining more tender stems by slicing them off with a sharp knife or ripping them off with your hands. Wash the stems well, then cut into thin (¼-inch) slices. Stack 6 to 8 leaves, roll them up tightly, then cut crosswise into ½-inch strips. Repeat with the remaining leaves. Put the leaves in a large bowl, add enough cold water to cover and swish well to remove any dirt. Lift out the leaves into a colander. Repeat if they’re really dirty. Wash the leek in the same way.