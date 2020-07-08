Sauteed Collard Greens
You can substitute any dark leafy greens (not salad ones) for the collards. Kale, chard, mustard, dandelion, turnip and beet greens all work. At the end, taste and adjust the amounts of salt, pepper, vinegar and hot sauce to complement the taste of the vegetables.
Cut off any tough woody parts from the collard stems and compost or discard. Strip the leaves from the remaining more tender stems by slicing them off with a sharp knife or ripping them off with your hands. Wash the stems well, then cut into thin (¼-inch) slices. Stack 6 to 8 leaves, roll them up tightly, then cut crosswise into ½-inch strips. Repeat with the remaining leaves. Put the leaves in a large bowl, add enough cold water to cover and swish well to remove any dirt. Lift out the leaves into a colander. Repeat if they’re really dirty. Wash the leek in the same way.
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add the collard stems, leek and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and stir well to coat evenly with the oil. Add 2 tablespoons water and cook, stirring, until the leek and garlic are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. The white centers of the stems should look slightly translucent.
Add a handful of leaves and stir to wilt slightly. Repeat with the remaining leaves, then season with salt. Continue cooking, stirring gently, until the leaves are bright green and just tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the vinegar and stir until evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with hot sauce.