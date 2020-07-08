Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sauteed Collard Greens

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
1

Cut off any tough woody parts from the collard stems and compost or discard. Strip the leaves from the remaining more tender stems by slicing them off with a sharp knife or ripping them off with your hands. Wash the stems well, then cut into thin (¼-inch) slices. Stack 6 to 8 leaves, roll them up tightly, then cut crosswise into ½-inch strips. Repeat with the remaining leaves. Put the leaves in a large bowl, add enough cold water to cover and swish well to remove any dirt. Lift out the leaves into a colander. Repeat if they’re really dirty. Wash the leek in the same way.

2

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add the collard stems, leek and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and stir well to coat evenly with the oil. Add 2 tablespoons water and cook, stirring, until the leek and garlic are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. The white centers of the stems should look slightly translucent.

3

Add a handful of leaves and stir to wilt slightly. Repeat with the remaining leaves, then season with salt. Continue cooking, stirring gently, until the leaves are bright green and just tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

4

Add the vinegar and stir until evaporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with hot sauce.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

