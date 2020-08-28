Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Los Angeles River Backyard Carp Larb

1 hour
Serves 6 to 8
L.A. River carp larb prepared on a backyard grill by Kris Yenbamroong, chef and owner of Night + Market.
(Jerry Hsu / For The Times)
1

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. We suggest using Pok Pok brand Thaan Thai charcoal logs, which are similar to Japanese binchotan.

2

Wrap the carp fillets in the banana leaves, securing each packet with kitchen twine. Grill, flipping now and then, until cooked through, about 30 minutes.

3

Remove the fish from the grill and unwrap it. When it’s cool enough to handle, use a fork and your hands to separate the bones from the flesh. These fish are bony. Be thorough.

4

Once you have about two cups of meat, place it in the center of a large cutting board and cover it with the minced galangal. Use a cleaver to chop this pile into a rough paste. This will take a couple of minutes.

5

Move the mixture to a large bowl, stir in the sugar and fish sauce and mix. Next, add the seasonings in this order and with a quick toss after each addition: chile powder, lemongrass, red onion, cilantro, mint, green onions, sawtooth, nam pla ra, lime juice and toasted rice powder. Serve with a wedge of green cabbage, sliced cucumber and sticky rice. Have about five bites, then leave the bowl curbside for the coyotes.

Adapted from “Night + Market” by Kris Yenbamroong
Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes