Malted Milk Pecan Pie

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Making this hot pastry helps you avoid having to make finicky, traditional cold-water pastry, but if you’re a diehard for the latter, you can also bake this filling in it. Simply blind-bake your cold pastry and proceed with the recipe below. Whichever route you take, make sure you’re using a true 9-inch pan — measure the diameter from inside rim to inside rim; the height from the bottom to the rim should be 1 1/4 inches; the volume should be 4 cups.

Nestle’s Carnation brand of malted milk powder, which is easy to find, has a more pronounced flavor than the British brand Horlicks — look for it next to the hot cocoa mixes or in the drinks aisle.