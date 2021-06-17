Marinated Tomatoes and Onions

Summer means tomatoes to me, whether I’m talking about the old days when we grew our own or these days when I see them in the farmers market. When they’re at the peak of ripeness, the less you do to them, the better. Depending on the variety of tomato you use, the flavor will be some combination of sweet, tangy and salty. That’s the same combination in the dressing here. There’s a little sugar in both the vinaigrette and the rib rub. That helps heighten the sweetness of the tomatoes and onion. The tang of the vinegar and the brightness of the salt combine to enhance what nature already did for flavor.