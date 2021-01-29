Oven-Baked Nachos

Store-bought tortilla chips from Vallarta are my go-to, but if you’re going the full supermarket experience, I love Calidad’s yellow corn chips. If you want to make the nachos vegetarian or vegan, substitute the beef with a couple of cans of your favorite beans or 2 pounds of Beyond Beef, then use vegetable stock and vegan cheeses and sour cream. This recipe makes enough for a party, and even though you could halve it to feed yourself and one other person, live a little and make the whole recipe — you’ll be glad you have leftovers the next day, trust me.