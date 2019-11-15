Oven-Fried Apple Pie with Spiced Shortening Crust

Place the chilled bottom crust on a rimmed baking sheet. Take a handful of apple slices and spread in the crust, pressing into a flat layer. Repeat with the remaining apples, flattening each addition to eliminate any gaps before adding the next. Pour any accumulated liquid from the bowl over the apples. Arrange the dough strips on top parallel to one another so that they’re nearly touching. Trim the edges of the top and bottom crusts so that there’s three-quarters-inch overhang. Tuck the overhang under so the edges are flush with the rim of the pan. Crimp the edges decoratively.