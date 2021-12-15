Polenta With Parmesan and Thyme

Polenta is an easy and simple side dish that requires only a bit of stirring to get right. Polenta and grits are basically the same thing, save some insignificant details about size and color. Sometimes polenta is labeled as such, but if you can’t find its name on a package, know that you can use coarse-ground yellow cornmeal to attain the same results. The thyme perfumes the broth, and a little butter and Parmesan rounds out the lean corn. I like to make it hours ahead of time, leave it off to the side of my stove, then rewarm it over low heat while I assemble the rest of the meal.