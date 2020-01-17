Pork and Shrimp Lumpia Shanghai with Cracked Pepper Coconut Vinegar Sauce

Whisk the egg white with 2 tablespoons water until well blended. Put a spring roll wrapper on a work surface and spoon a line of filling (2 to 3 tablespoons) parallel to and 2 inches away from the side closest to you, leaving a 1- to 2-inch rim on the sides perpendicular to the line of filling. Fold the side closest to you over the filling, then fold in the ends and continue rolling until you have 1 ½ inches remaining. Brush egg white on that edge to seal and finish rolling. Repeat with the remaining wrappers, filling and egg white wash to make more lumpia.