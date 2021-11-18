Radish Salad with Lime and Parmesan
It’s nice to make salads out of things you normally wouldn’t, like this one that’s mostly radishes. If I was going to make this without greens, I’d just spoon over some creme fraiche. Thinly sliced black radishes with creme fraiche and salt are so tasty. Think of a salad that way: some kind of seasoned and dressed plant matter. This is great on its own or served with a piece of roast chicken.
In a large bowl, spread out the slices of radishes. Season them with salt and pepper then drizzle with the olive oil. Either using a microplane, or using a vegetable peeler to remove strips of peel and mincing them with your knife, remove the zest from the lime and scatter it over the radishes. Cut the lime in half and squeeze its juice over the slices too. Toss the radishes to evenly coat with the dressing.
Add the arugula leaves and toss them with the radishes and dressing until well-coated. Use a vegetable peeler to remove large shavings of parmesan and let them fall over the top of the salad until evenly covered before serving.
