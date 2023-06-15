Roasted beet and citrus salad with labneh and zhoug

The jalapeño and cumin in the zhoug bring out the sweet, earthy flavor of the beets, and the cardamom plays well with the citrus in this light and simple meal. Wrapping the beets separately to roast might seem like a bother, but a foil jacket helps the beets cook evenly and keeps their color brighter. If I happen to hit the farmers market just before making this salad, I’ll pick up a few cilantro sprouts from the sprout man to add another herbal pop. Serve with warm pita bread and a handful of spicy greens to complete the meal.