Rosy Olive Oil and Date Rugelach

One of my favorite bites in the city are the dates at Dune, an Eastern Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Atwater Village and downtown. They are marinated in rosewater, drizzled with grassy olive oil and sprinkled with large flakes of sea salt — and the inspiration for these vibrant pink rugelach. (If you love rosewater as much as I do, these cookies are for you.)
Instead of finely chopping dates for the inside of the cookie — a job that gets exponentially stickier as you go — I marinate pitted quartered dates in rosewater and olive oil then bake them wrapped in a classic rugelach dough. Afterward they get a dip in pink rosewater glaze and a sprinkle of pink sugar and flaky salt.