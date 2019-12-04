Rosy Olive Oil and Date Rugelach

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, butter, sugar, vanilla and salt and beat on medium speed of a mixer until creamy, about 2 minutes (see Baker’s note). Add the flour and beat on low speed until just combined. Transfer the dough to a work surface and form into a ball. Cut the dough ball into quarters and shape each into a disk. Set three disks aside at room temperature and cover with plastic wrap to keep from drying out.