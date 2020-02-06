Salty-Sweet Nutty Buddies

Combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a very large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 20-second increments, stirring between each, until just smooth. Alternatively, melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a large, wide pot over low heat, stirring occasionally, until just smooth. Remove from the heat. Add the pretzels, peanuts and cereal and fold gently until evenly coated