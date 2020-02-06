This is for chocolate-peanut-butter lovers everywhere. A salty-sweet spin on the sugar-coated cereal snack known as muddy buddies, this version adds pretzels and salted peanuts to the mix. If you want to package these like a box of chocolate, form the mix into clusters in the variation below.
Salty-Sweet Nutty Buddies
Time 15 minutes
Yields Makes about 8 cups
1
Combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a very large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 20-second increments, stirring between each, until just smooth. Alternatively, melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a large, wide pot over low heat, stirring occasionally, until just smooth. Remove from the heat. Add the pretzels, peanuts and cereal and fold gently until evenly coated
2
Divide the powdered sugar between two gallon-sized resealable plastic bags, then divide the pretzel mixture between the bags. Seal the bags and shake until evenly coated. Transfer to a large bowl to serve as a snack mix, adding the peanut M&Ms if you’d like.
Variations:
Nutty Buddy Clusters: Omit the butter and powdered sugar. At the end of step 1, drop the mixture by spoonfuls onto parchment-paper-lined baking sheets to form clusters. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt if desired. Refrigerate until firm, at least 10 minutes.
Make Ahead:
The nutty buddies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
