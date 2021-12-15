Sautéed Red Cabbage With Fried Chestnut Breadcrumbs

Heat 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large Dutch oven or saucepan over medium-high heat. Crumble the chestnuts into breadcrumb-like pieces, then add to the fat in the pot. Cook, stirring often, until they darken slightly and are crisp, 2 minutes. Sprinkle with the sugar and continue cooking, stirring often, until the sugar lightly caramelizes around the chestnuts, about 30 to 60 seconds. Add the breadcrumbs and continue to cook, stirring often, until they are golden brown and crisp as well, 2 minutes more. Scrape the crumb mixture into a shallow bowl, season with salt and pepper and let cool. Wipe the pot clean with paper towels.