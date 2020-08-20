Shaved Apple and Peanut Salad

Using a microplane zester, remove the zest from one lime and reserve. Juice the two limes and pour the juice in a large bowl. Using a mandoline or sharp knife, very thinly slice the apples, transferring them to the bowl of lime juice as you work. Pour over the black vinegar and add the cilantro leaves, then toss to combine, separating any apple slices that may stick together to ensure every piece is coated in the dressing.