Shrimp Saganaki With Halloumi and Harissa

35 minutes
Serves 4
Heat the broiler to high and place a rack in the top position, 4 inches from the broiler element.

Heat the olive oil in a large, high-sided, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and caramelized at the edges, about 15 minutes. Add the harissa and cook, stirring often, until it is fragrant and coats the onions well, about 30 seconds.

Stir in the tomatoes and garlic, reduce the heat to medium and cover the skillet. Cook until the tomatoes are lightly broken down and saucy, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the honey. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Tuck all the shrimp into the sauce, spacing them evenly throughout the pan, then lightly shake the pan to settle the shrimp under a blanket of sauce. Scatter the halloumi on top, then place the pan under the broiler. Cook until the halloumi is darkly caramelized on top and the shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot in the pan with crusty bread on the side for dragging through the sauce.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

