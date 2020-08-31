Shrimp Saganaki With Halloumi and Harissa
This dish’s success relies on the quality of the shrimp, so splurge on the best you can find, ideally fresh, whole ones, but thawed from frozen shrimp are fine too. Season the sauce sparingly with salt as the shrimp and halloumi bring their own salinity to the dish.
Heat the broiler to high and place a rack in the top position, 4 inches from the broiler element.
Heat the olive oil in a large, high-sided, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and caramelized at the edges, about 15 minutes. Add the harissa and cook, stirring often, until it is fragrant and coats the onions well, about 30 seconds.
Stir in the tomatoes and garlic, reduce the heat to medium and cover the skillet. Cook until the tomatoes are lightly broken down and saucy, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the honey. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Tuck all the shrimp into the sauce, spacing them evenly throughout the pan, then lightly shake the pan to settle the shrimp under a blanket of sauce. Scatter the halloumi on top, then place the pan under the broiler. Cook until the halloumi is darkly caramelized on top and the shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes.
Serve hot in the pan with crusty bread on the side for dragging through the sauce.
