Slow-Roasted Salmon with Charred Garlic Aioli

Place the whole garlic cloves in a small skillet and set over medium-low heat. Cook, turning as each clove lightly blackens in spots, until the cloves are soft and charred all over, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a cutting board and roughly chop. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt then finely chop, using the flat side of the knife to scrape the garlic and salt together as you chop until it forms a sticky paste (or blitz the garlic and salt together in a mini food processor until smooth). Scrape the paste into a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar. Spread the mayonnaise completely over the top and sides of the salmon.