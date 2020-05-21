Smashed Potato Salad

Combine the potatoes and 1 tablespoon salt in a large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to maintain a light boil. Using a spoon, lower the eggs into the boiling water. Boil the potatoes and eggs together for 7 minutes, then add the carrot. Continue boiling for 5 minutes, then transfer the eggs to a small bowl with a slotted spoon and add enough ice to cover. Boil the potatoes and carrots until the potatoes are very tender, about 1 minute longer. Drain well, then return to the dry saucepan.