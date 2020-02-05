Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Spicy Chorizo Tlayuda

Time 25 minutes
Yields Makes 4
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
Feb. 5, 2020

Traditionally, this Oaxacan specialty starts with a thin masa round that’s topped with a bean purée and savory toppings, pizza-style. This shortcut version uses large flour tortillas and canned beans for a super-fast meal that’s extra flavorful with browned spicy chorizo (be sure to get Mexican chorizo, which comes uncooked). Quick-pickled red onions bring a bright pop of pink and crunch.

1

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

2

Place the red onion in a small bowl and cover with the vinegar, pressing down the onion to submerge if needed. Let stand until ready to serve.

3

Heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble the chorizo into the skillet and cook, stirring and breaking into almond-sized chunks, until cooked through and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the beans to the skillet and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

4

Divide the beans among the tortillas and spread in a thin, even layer, leaving ½-inch rim. Bake on ungreased baking sheets until the tortilla is crisp and lightly browned around the edges, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the chorizo and cheese on top and return to the oven. Bake until the cheese just melts, 1 to 2 minutes.

5

Cut in wedges and top with the cabbage. Drain the onions and scatter on top. Serve hot.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
