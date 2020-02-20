Spinach and Kale Grit Cakes With Creamy Creole Sauce

Cookbook author Bryant Terry pulls from his family’s Afro-Asian background for his inspired spin on polenta cakes from his new vegan cookbook, “Vegetable Kingdom.” Here, they’re made with Southern-style grits dyed verdant green with puréed kale and spinach, then pan-fried until crisp. The small triangles serve as a great appetizer for a dinner party or can be cut larger to serve as the basis of a main dish.
The accompanying vegan Creole-spiced cream sauce adds the perfect amount of richness and warmth to the earthy cakes; if you’re not vegan, you can use sour cream or plain Greek yogurt spiced to taste with some of Terry’s homemade Creole seasoning, which is much fresher than the stuff you’ll get from a jar.
Use any leftover seasoning for blackened fish fillets or use it to season Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or any other hearty, roasted vegetables. Make the cream sauce and the grit cakes a day ahead of time, so all you have to do to serve is fry off the cakes and reheat the sauce.
Adapted from “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry, copyright © 2020.