Recipes

Spinach and Kale Grit Cakes With Creamy Creole Sauce

Time 5 hours
Yields Serves 4 to 6
(Ed Anderson)
By Ben Mims
Feb. 20, 2020

Cookbook author Bryant Terry pulls from his family’s Afro-Asian background for his inspired spin on polenta cakes from his new vegan cookbook, “Vegetable Kingdom.” Here, they’re made with Southern-style grits dyed verdant green with puréed kale and spinach, then pan-fried until crisp. The small triangles serve as a great appetizer for a dinner party or can be cut larger to serve as the basis of a main dish.

The accompanying vegan Creole-spiced cream sauce adds the perfect amount of richness and warmth to the earthy cakes; if you’re not vegan, you can use sour cream or plain Greek yogurt spiced to taste with some of Terry’s homemade Creole seasoning, which is much fresher than the stuff you’ll get from a jar.

Use any leftover seasoning for blackened fish fillets or use it to season Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or any other hearty, roasted vegetables. Make the cream sauce and the grit cakes a day ahead of time, so all you have to do to serve is fry off the cakes and reheat the sauce.

Adapted from “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry, copyright © 2020.

Creole Seasoning

1

Combine all the ingredients in a mortar or spice grinder and grind into a fine powder. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Makes about 2 tablespoons.

Cashew Cream

1

Combine the cashews and ½ cup fresh water in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Makes about 1 cup.
Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
