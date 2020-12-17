Sticky Toffee Pudding

Place the brown sugar, butter and treacle in a large bowl and use a wooden spoon or silicone spatula (or a hand mixer) to mix everything together until smooth, then vigorously stir until just beginning to lighten in color, about 30 seconds. Add one egg and use a whisk to mix the egg into the batter until it’s smooth. Add the second egg and whisk until smooth. Add the date paste to the bowl, scraping to make sure you get every last bit, and whisk until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and stir with the wooden spoon or spatula until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly over the bottom of the pan. The batter will seem too thin for the pan but it will rise substantially once baked.