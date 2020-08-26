Summer Vegetable Kurma

This southern Indian curry is filled with the warming flavors of chile, curry leaves and mustard seeds but tastes refreshing and light with the combination of steamed vegetables and a coconut-yogurt sauce. (The Northern Indian version is known as korma.) You can prepare the vegetables using a steamer, but the microwave method below will keep your kitchen cool in the summer. Use whatever vegetables you have on hand and steam them until just tender. You can eat this on its own or serve it with rice and legumes or grilled meat.