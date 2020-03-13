Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sweet Potato Bread

Time 1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended
Yields Makes 1 9-by-5-inch loaf
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray, line the bottom with parchment paper and spray the parchment.

Whisk the flour, spice, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk both sugars, the egg and oil in a large bowl until smooth. Add the sweet potato and yogurt and whisk just until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients and fold until no traces of flour remain. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.

Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack, then turn out and discard the parchment.

Variations:
Sweet Potato Olive Oil Bread: Substitute extra-virgin olive oil for the neutral-flavored oil.

Sweet Potato Nut Bread: Fold 1 cup toasted and chopped walnuts or pecans into the batter.
Make Ahead:
The loaf will keep tightly wrapped in plastic wrap for up to one week at room temperature.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
