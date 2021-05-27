Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tequila Negroni

5 minutes, plus overnight freezing
Serves 4
Tequila and woodsy gentian liqueur give this twist on a Negroni an earthy aroma.
Pour the tequila, vermouth, gentian liqueur and water into a resealable bottle (flip top or screw cap preferred). Tightly seal and freeze overnight.

To serve, add a large ice cube to a rocks glass. Pour 3 ¾ ounces Tequila Negroni into the glass. Holding the orange peel by its long edges and skin facing down into the glass, pinch the peel to express the citrus oils; drop the orange peel into the glass and serve immediately.

