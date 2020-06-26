Umami-Roasted Vegetables
Adding miso to a simple pan sauce and using it as a glaze for roasted vegetables is a fast way to make a workhorse weekday dish extra-special. This is my go-to clean-out-the-fridge standby. It’s pretty hard to mess up, so feel free to use any vegetables you have lingering in the fridge, from carrots to cabbage, asparagus to Brussels sprouts ... you name it. The only caveat is that quicker-cooking veggies — say asparagus or zucchini — should be added after the first 20 minutes of cooking; tender vegetables really don’t need much time to cook through.
Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Toss the vegetables with olive oil and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Turn out onto a rimmed sheet pan (save the bowl) and roast for 20 minutes. Stir and continue to roast until vegetables are browned and tender, 10 to 15 minutes more.
Meanwhile, whisk together the miso, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and pepper in the reserved bowl.
Remove the vegetables from the oven and toss in the bowl with the glaze. Sprinkle with the remaining salt, then transfer to a platter and serve warm or at room temperature.
