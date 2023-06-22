Fingerling and Raja Tacos

Once the chiles and corn are evenly charred, after about 20 minutes, remove them from the grill. Put the chiles in a medium-size bowl and cover with a large plate for a few minutes to soften and steam them. This will make peeling off the burnt skin easier. When cool enough to handle, remove most of the skin from the chiles with your fingers. Remove and discard the seeds and stem and roughly chop the flesh. Remove the corn kernels by standing the cob upright and carefully shaving the kernels off from top to bottom using a chef’s knife. Rotate the cob to make sure to shave all sides of the corn.