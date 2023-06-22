Fingerling and Raja Tacos
Potatoes are probably the last thing you would have thought to throw on the grill, but imparting a bit of smoke to papas is a nice way to mix up this Mexican classic, beloved by everyone. Adding roasted poblano strips and shaved sweet corn contributes heat and sweetness. This taco is also substantial enough to be a main course for vegetarians at an asada. Going heavy on the crema and grated queso makes this taco all the better.
Preheat your grill to 375°F (190°C) if using a pellet grill, to low heat if using gas, or for indirect cooking if using charcoal, with the lid closed, for 15 minutes. In a large bowl, mix together the olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, parsley, oregano, mustard, marjoram and lemon juice and zest until thoroughly combined. Add the potatoes and mix well to coat.
Gently place the potatoes directly on the grill, alongside the ear of corn and poblanos. Reserve half the marinade in the bowl. Close the lid and allow the vegetables to cook until tender, about 20 minutes, making sure to flip them every once in a while to avoid burning.
Once the chiles and corn are evenly charred, after about 20 minutes, remove them from the grill. Put the chiles in a medium-size bowl and cover with a large plate for a few minutes to soften and steam them. This will make peeling off the burnt skin easier. When cool enough to handle, remove most of the skin from the chiles with your fingers. Remove and discard the seeds and stem and roughly chop the flesh. Remove the corn kernels by standing the cob upright and carefully shaving the kernels off from top to bottom using a chef’s knife. Rotate the cob to make sure to shave all sides of the corn.
Once the potatoes are charred and tender, about 25 minutes, add them to a large bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon salt, the roughly chopped poblanos and the corn kernels. Smash everything with a potato masher until all the ingredients are smashed together in a chunky purée.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, warm the tortillas for about 1 minute on each side so they soften. Remove them to a plate.
On a large cutting board, scoop about 2 tablespoons of the potato and poblano mixture onto each tortilla. Fold the tacos in half and set aside. Line a cooling rack with paper towels.
Heat the peanut oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Test the oil for frying by dropping a small piece of tortilla in the middle; it should bubble up. Once the peanut oil is ready, using kitchen tongs, carefully (trying not to splash oil) drop in two or three tacos at a time, depending on the size of your skillet; be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the tacos for about 3 minutes on each side, until crispy.
Remove each taco carefully using kitchen tongs and place them on a cooling rack. Sprinkle with more salt. When cool enough to handle, top with the grated queso enchilado and crema and serve.
