WBC board supports proposal for five judges at major title fights

“The main thing we have to understand is that we have to address a situation that is a constant problem — officiating has to be addressed in several angles,” Sulaiman said. “We need to get active. There have been many issues with scoring over the history of the sport. Officiating has long been controversial, from the time when the referee was the sole arbiter raising the hand of the fighter he thought won, to the referee scoring with two other judges and now to three judges. This is an attempt to bring another element to bring the best out of the scoring and bring justice to the sport.”