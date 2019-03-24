The Times' All-Star boys' basketball team

A capsulized look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team:
Ethan Anderson, Fairfax, 6-1, Sr. The USC-bound Anderson was the top player in the City Section, leading the Lions to the Open Division championship while averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
Sedrick Altman, Ontario Colony, 6-3, Sr. The Pepperdine-bound Altman averaged 28 points as one of the most improved and exciting players in Southern California.
Drake London, Moorpark, 6-5, Sr. The USC-bound London averaged 29.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as one of the best two-sport athletes in California.
Jaime Jaquez, Camarillo, 6-6, Sr. The UCLA-bound Jaquez was a four-year standout. He averaged 31.7 points and 11.7 rebounds with a high game of 50 points against Hesperia.
Cassius Stanley, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-5, Sr. He helped spark the Trailblazers to Southern Section and state Open Division championships, averaging 17.8 points.
Joshua Christopher, Lakewood Mayfair, 6-5, Jr. He led the Monsoons to the Division 2AA championship, averaging 25.0 points. He scored 44 points in a state playoff loss to Chino Hills.
Onyeka Okongwu, Chino Hills, 6-10, Sr. The USC-bound Okongwu was a one-man wrecking crew. He averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds and shot 62% from the field for the state Division I champs.
Jarod Lucas, Los Altos, 6-3, Sr. The Oregon State-bound senior averaged 39.6 points and became the Southern Section career scoring leader with 3,356 points.
Evan Mobley, Temecula Rancho Christian, 7-0, Jr. The Gatorade state player of the year averaged 19.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots.
Jake Kyman, Santa Margarita, 6-7, Sr. The UCLA-bound Kyman made 92 threes while averaging 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Southern Section Division 1 champions.