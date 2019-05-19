Cypress edges Harvard-Westlake for Southern Section Division 1 baseball title

When Cypress baseball fans look back on their memorable 2019 championship season, no one will forget the bulldog, take-no-prisoners mentality of unflappable pitchers Cameron Repetti and Brett Wozniak.
Coach John Weber called on them again and again, knowing each time they’d be ready. It was vintage Repetti and Wozniak on display Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game against Studio City Harvard-Westlake.
Bound for Cal State Fullerton and with a 1.29 ERA, Repetti was eligible to pitch 5 1/3 innings and held the Wolverines scoreless while striking out six and walking none in a starting role.
Wozniak replaced Repetti with one out in the sixth. The junior left-hander with a 1.25 ERA finished off the Wolverines, getting the final five outs and a save in a 2-0 victory.
“They did an amazing job,” Weber said.
Said Repetti: “I’ve dreamed of this since I came to Cypress. We said we’d do it and we did.”
It was earlier in the week that Wozniak started and Repetti closed in a 1-0, nine-inning semifinal victory over La Mirada. It’s been this way all season. Wozniak is 10-0; Repetti is 11-3. Together, they helped lead Cypress to a 31-3 record and the Centurions’ third baseball title.
The hitting star was freshman catcher Luke Davis. He went three for three and drove in both runs with an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth.
He came into the game batting .267, but despite being a freshman, he embraced the Dodger Stadium experience as if he were a four-year starter.
“I’m definitely more comfortable when the pressure is on,” said Davis, who hit a home run earlier in the playoffs to give Cypress a victory.
Said Weber: “He’s the No. 1 player in the country for his class. He’s used to big situations.”
Both teams came up with defensive plays to save runs. In the bottom of the third, left fielder Elias Rios of Cypress threw out George Cooper at the plate trying to score from second on a single between third and shortstop.
In the fifth, Harvard-Westlake right-fielder Sam Biller matched Rios, throwing out a Cypress baserunner trying to score from second.
Sam Hliboki started on the mound for Harvard-Westlake and gave up eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The hard-throwing Repetti was pitching strikes. He wasn’t afraid to challenge Harvard-Westlake’s top hitters. Pete Crow-Armstrong flied out, struck out and popped out. Drew Bowser grounded out and struck out. Tyler Ganus popped out and struck out.
“They’re one of the best teams, if not the best, in the country,” Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert said. “I don’t know the last time we’ve been shut out. They have a real good mix of pitches. They played a really clean baseball game.”