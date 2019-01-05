Johnny Juzang finally returns to Harvard-Westlake lineup to help defeat Notre Dame

Harvard-Westlake was 11-4 without Juzang and several players got experience, particularly on the offensive end. But with the start of league play, Juzang is needed. His outside shot was not effective, but he smartly started driving, and Notre Dame (11-8) had little to counter him. And those players who gained experience in his absence — Spencer Hubbard, Brase Dottin, Adam Hinton — delivered baskets to keep the Knights at bay.