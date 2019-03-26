A mean streak is paying off nicely for St. John Bosco offensive lineman Drake Metcalf

It was another satisfying day for Metcalf but nothing quite compares to Feb. 19. He and his mother, Robyn, drove to USC to meet with the coaching staff on an unofficial visit. It was a familiar trip. Robyn went to USC as did her sister Lisa. Drake has been going to USC events since he was a toddler. His grandmother, Pat, has had Trojans football season tickets for more than 50 years and was the unofficial “cookie lady” for Pete Carroll and his teams during his tenure as coach.