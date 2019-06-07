Jaylin Davies is ready for leadership role in Mater Dei’s secondary

“Last season I didn’t really have such a big role,” Davies said. “It was more so play my role, make sure I know what I got to do, but now I’ve got to make sure I know what they’re doing, not just me. Make sure they’re in the right coverage, make sure we’re level and stuff like that because I know we got a lot of young DBs. I got to make sure their heads are right even if they get beat. They still got to guard people and come back from it.”