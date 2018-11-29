Previews of Friday's high school football bowl games

A look at the Southern California high school football bowl games on Friday:
Division 1-AA: Harbor City Narbonne (10-3) at San Diego Cathedral Catholic (11-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Dons run a Wing T offense, led by the hard-running Shawn Poma, who gained 173 yards last week. Two years ago, the Dons beat Narbonne 35-28 in a bowl game. The Gauchos hope to turn loose the versatile Jordan Barry on defense and rely on sophomore quarterback Jake Garcia’s pinpoint passing to win this tough road game. The pick: Narbonne.
Division 2-AA: San Diego St. Augustine (10-3) vs. Simi Valley Grace Brethren (12-2) at Cal Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
The development of sophomore quarterback Mikey Zele, combined with the running of Lontrelle Diggs and Josh Henderson, puts the Lancers in ideal position to advance. St. Augustine relies on young players, including sophomore running back Byron Cardwell and junior quarterback Angelo Peraza. Senior linebacker JT Penick is averaging nearly 10 tackles a game. The pick: Grace Brethren.
2-A: Lawndale (12-2) vs. West Covina South Hills (14-0) at Covina District Field, 7:30 p.m.
It’s all about stopping talented running back Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale. He has more than 5,400 yards rushing in his three-year career. South Hills will need to tackle well and move the ball consistently behind quarterback Khalil Ali. The pick: Lawndale.
3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (10-4) at Culver City (12-2), 7:30 p.m.
Get ready for lots of offense in this one. Don Chapman of Lincoln will be the most versatile player on the field, rushing, catching passes and playing defense while also returning punts and kickoffs. Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and receiver Kevin McGuire have been an explosive duo in the playoffs. The pick: Culver City.
5-AA: Anaheim Western (12-2) at San Gorgonio (11-3), 7:30 p.m.
Twins Cassius and Cane Savage helped Western win its first section title last week and will be needed again. Cassius returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Caine caught eight passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns. He has 29 TD receptions. Both are juniors. The pick: Western.
Division 6-AA: Adelanto (12-1) at Strathmore (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
Alonso Acevedo, a 5-6 senior running back, leads Strathmore with nearly 1,700 yards rushing. Adelanto has a productive offense led by quarterback Angel Ochoa and running back Omari McCullough, both juniors. The pick: Adelanto.