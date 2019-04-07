High school baseball: Orange Lutheran wins National High School Invitational for third consecutive year

For two weeks, Orange Lutheran’s pitching depth has been pretty spectacular. First the Lancers won three of their four games to win the consolation title at the Boras Classic a week ago. And this week, Orange Lutheran went 4-0 and captured its third consecutive National High School Invitational championship with a 6-2 win over Harvard-Westlake on Saturday in Cary, N.C.
Caden Connor was named tournament MVP. He had three hits and scored four runs on Saturday and finished the tournament with a .700 batting average. But the key player against the Wolverines was pitcher Evan Adolphus, who retired the first 13 batters in order and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Orange Lutheran will return to Southern California with a 17-3 record and prepare for a critical three-game Trinity League series against JSerra.
Among SoCal players named to the all-tournament team were Jag Burden of Huntington Beach, Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake, Dominic Martinez of La Mirada and Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran.