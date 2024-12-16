Prep Rally: Quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes was the star of the state title games
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The high school football season came to end with Mater Dei proving it was No. 1 and others also having some fun.
Football rewind
The best individual performance at the state championships in football belonged to sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes. He tied the state record for most touchdowns in a bowl game with six set in 2014 by Folsom quarterback Jake Browning. He led Palos Verdes to the 2-A championship. Here’s the report.
Mater Dei was considered the best team when the season began and left little doubt in its final game victory over De La Salle. The Monarchs’ defense was good and so was quarterback Dash Beierly, who passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Here’s the report.
Edison won the 2-AA championship with a game-winning touchdown reception by Jake Minter and more powerful running from Julius Gillick. Here’s the report. And here’s a look at Jake Minter’s final catch.
Oxnard Pacifica was down 28-7 at halftime of its 1-A bowl final, rallied to tie but lost 35-28 to Sacramento Grant. Here’s the report.
Here’s other bowl round-up stories.
Here’s Saturday’s top individual performances.
Here’s Friday’s top individual performances.
The Times’ all-star football team is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 23.
Carson Palmer is new head coach
Carson Palmer is returning to high school to be the head football coach at Santa Margarita.
He was a volunteer freshman quarterback coach for the Eagles last season when his son played quarterback for the team.
Here’s the report on the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback taking over the program.
In another big coaching announcement, Malcolm Manuel has resigned after four years as football coach at Narbonne, which won the City Section Open Division championship but was also placed on probation and made ineligible for next season’s playoffs after seven ineligible players were discovered. Here’s the report.
Garfield has named former quarterback Patrick Vargas as its replacement for Lorenzo Hernandez. Vargas served as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator, is a teacher on campus and has lots of support. He’s 33 and is getting his dream job after years of training under Hernandez.
Yes, winning the East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt is important, but Vargas said, “Its always going to be fun and intriguing. For that week, it’s always going to be game of the year, but the goal is to take the program to the next level and win the Open Division championship.”
Boys basketball
The matchup between Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt and Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood produced an offensive show. Burries scored 56 points in his team’s victory. Crowe scored 41 points.
Tyran Stokes, a transfer from Prolific Prep, finally made his debut for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, scoring 20 points in back-to-back victories. Notre Dame (9-0) heads to Las Vegas this week for the Tarkanian Classic and a chance to prove its ranking as one of the best in California.
St. John Bosco went 4-0 and won its tournament championship without the injured Brandon McCoy. Christian Collins was tournament MVP.
Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon lost during trips to Utah and New York, respectively. St. Pius X-St. Matthias picked up tough victories over St. Anthony and Los Alamitos.
Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.
Girls basketball
There’s no stopping No. 1-ranked Ontario Christian, which is 11-0 after victories over Windward 81-54 and Bishop Montgomery 80-40.
Sierra Canyon is 5-0 and Jerzy Robinson had 31 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Bishop Gorman.
Etiwanda (4-4), trying to get its mojo back in Hawaii, lost to Long Island Lutheran 88-79.
Lots of top teams are headed to Arizona for this week’s Nike Tournament of Champions.
Soccer
The Loyola vs. Cathedral boys soccer match is always full of intensity. It happened again last week, with Loyola winning 2-0 on two goals by Josh Gallagher.
Here’s the report.
If you want a player candidate for best in Southern California, Griffin Blair of San Clemente certainly belongs in the debate. He had three goals in a 5-1 win over El Dorado. He’s committed to Cal State Fullerton. San Clemente is unbeaten.
Birmingham’s Adrian Garcia contributed four goals to keep the Patriots unbeaten with impressive victories over Palisades and South East. West Valley League rival El Camino Real is also unbeaten.
In girls soccer, Oaks Christian is off to 4-0 start. Charlotte Ward scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Camarillo.
UC Irvine commits Mia Rodriguez and Gianna Costello from Hart each had three goals in win over Golden Valley.
Notes . . .
Layli Ostovar of Mater Dei has been selected the player of the year in Southern Section Division 1 girls volleyball. Here’s the link to the All-CIF team. . . .
Stephen Barbee has resigned after seven years as football coach at Long Beach Poly. That opens one of the top public school coaching positions in the Southland. . . .
Dave Ramos, the football coach at Schurr for 10 years, has resigned. . . .
The Marine League had approved King/Drew joining in 2025 for football but has since backed off. King/Drew will now apply in 2026 during the regular re-leaguing process. . . .
Former Servite defensive lineman Mason Graham of Michigan and former Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona have both declared for the NFL draft and are expected to be first-round picks. . . .
Pitcher Otto Espinoza of Huntington Beach has committed to Cal. . . .
Tommy Leach has resigned as football coach at Jurupa Valley. He will be replaced by Cade Sparks, a former quarterback at Summit. . . .
Catcher Brady Werther of Hart has committed to Cal Lutheran. . . .
Junior cornerback RJ Sermons of Rancho Cucamonga has committed to USC. The Trojans also have commitments from Class of 2026 defensive backs Madden Riordan (Sierra Canyon) and Brandon Lockhart (Loyola).
From the archives: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the NFL’s best receivers with the Detroit Lions after starring at Mater Dei and USC.
Here’s a story from 2016 on St. Brown and his brothers.
Here’s a story from 2014 on the coming St. Brown brothers.
Here’s a story from this year on St. Brown signing a $120 million extension with the Lions.
Recommendations
From DallasNews.com, a story on the quarterbacks for Texas and Clemson having a reunion after playing in a memorable 2020 state championship game.
From the Washington Post, a story on middle school football power facing a new challenge: NIL.
From Baseball America, a story on former Mater Dei star Cory Hahn.
From Parents.com, a story why some parents are thinking about pulling their children from sports.
