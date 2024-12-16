Prep Rally: Quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes was the star of the state title games

Mater Dei’s Marcus Harris signals night night to De La Salle as the Monarchs complete 13-0 season.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The high school football season came to end with Mater Dei proving it was No. 1 and others also having some fun.

Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes tied a state record with six touchdown passes. (Steve Galluzzo)

Palos Verdes football highlights featuring QB Ryan Rakowski and his receivers. pic.twitter.com/1V3RIxtWqp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2024

The best individual performance at the state championships in football belonged to sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes. He tied the state record for most touchdowns in a bowl game with six set in 2014 by Folsom quarterback Jake Browning. He led Palos Verdes to the 2-A championship. Here’s the report.

The Reis twins from Palos Verdes. Freshmen linebackers. pic.twitter.com/9J12MlAX1X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

Mater Dei was considered the best team when the season began and left little doubt in its final game victory over De La Salle. The Monarchs’ defense was good and so was quarterback Dash Beierly, who passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Here’s the report.

An interception, then Jake Minter's memorable day for Edison football. pic.twitter.com/qWdlpnnjcx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2024

Edison won the 2-AA championship with a game-winning touchdown reception by Jake Minter and more powerful running from Julius Gillick. Here’s the report. And here’s a look at Jake Minter’s final catch.

Isaiah Dillon of Oxnard Pacifica is airborne catching a pass against Sacramento Grant. (Craig Weston)

Oxnard Pacifica was down 28-7 at halftime of its 1-A bowl final, rallied to tie but lost 35-28 to Sacramento Grant. Here’s the report.

Here’s other bowl round-up stories.

Here’s Saturday’s top individual performances.

Here’s Friday’s top individual performances.

Big news, Royals! Our very own Coach Hayashida has been named Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles @chargers ! 🏆🎉



As part of this incredible honor, Coach Hayashida is taking home a brand-new Toyota Tacoma!



We’re so proud of his hard work, dedication, and the positive impact… pic.twitter.com/kSNS3v4eot — El Camino Real Charter High School (@ECRCHS) December 15, 2024

The Times’ all-star football team is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 23.

Carson Palmer is new head coach

The Times’ Sam Farmer, left, interviews former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer during the “Hall of Farmer” speaker series. (Kevin Merida / Los Angeles Times)

Carson Palmer is returning to high school to be the head football coach at Santa Margarita.

He was a volunteer freshman quarterback coach for the Eagles last season when his son played quarterback for the team.

Here’s the report on the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback taking over the program.

In another big coaching announcement, Malcolm Manuel has resigned after four years as football coach at Narbonne, which won the City Section Open Division championship but was also placed on probation and made ineligible for next season’s playoffs after seven ineligible players were discovered. Here’s the report.

Former Garfield quarterback Patrick Vargas has been named head coach. He’s a teacher at the school. pic.twitter.com/drSrFJQk8r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 13, 2024

Garfield has named former quarterback Patrick Vargas as its replacement for Lorenzo Hernandez. Vargas served as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator, is a teacher on campus and has lots of support. He’s 33 and is getting his dream job after years of training under Hernandez.

Yes, winning the East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt is important, but Vargas said, “Its always going to be fun and intriguing. For that week, it’s always going to be game of the year, but the goal is to take the program to the next level and win the Open Division championship.”

Boys basketball

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt scored 56 points against Inglewood last week. (Nick Koza)

The matchup between Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt and Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood produced an offensive show. Burries scored 56 points in his team’s victory. Crowe scored 41 points.

Tyran Stokes of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame gets a dunk against Fairfax. (Nick Koza)

Tyran Stokes, a transfer from Prolific Prep, finally made his debut for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, scoring 20 points in back-to-back victories. Notre Dame (9-0) heads to Las Vegas this week for the Tarkanian Classic and a chance to prove its ranking as one of the best in California.

St. John Bosco went 4-0 and won its tournament championship without the injured Brandon McCoy. Christian Collins was tournament MVP.

Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon lost during trips to Utah and New York, respectively. St. Pius X-St. Matthias picked up tough victories over St. Anthony and Los Alamitos.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Girls basketball

There’s no stopping No. 1-ranked Ontario Christian, which is 11-0 after victories over Windward 81-54 and Bishop Montgomery 80-40.

5⭐️ Jerzy Robinson was unstoppable en route to a 23-point victory over Bishop Gorman 🙌



-31 points

-19 rebounds@sierracanyongbb | @JerzyRobinson pic.twitter.com/xZAYNLMIPN — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 15, 2024

Sierra Canyon is 5-0 and Jerzy Robinson had 31 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Bishop Gorman.

Kaleena Smith “Special K” is a generational type of floor general 🪖🎖️ @specialkayyy11

21 points 13 assists vs Bishop Montgomery.



Ontario Christian 80 BMHS 40 pic.twitter.com/prPiAPLwD5 — qwik11hoops (@qwik11hoops) December 16, 2024

Etiwanda (4-4), trying to get its mojo back in Hawaii, lost to Long Island Lutheran 88-79.

Final Score - Maya Enomoto Showcase



Mater Dei: 69@sagehillgbb : 49



Stat Leaders:@deal_addie 15p 6a 8r@kaeli_wynn 13p 8r 3a@williams__amaya 11p 2s 2r



Up Next: 12/18 @niketoc in Phoenix, AZ vs @ctkwbball at Skyline HS!#GoMonarchs pic.twitter.com/O7W07DCXrR — Mater Dei Girls Basketball (@MaterDeiGBB) December 15, 2024

Lots of top teams are headed to Arizona for this week’s Nike Tournament of Champions.

Soccer

Loyola midfielder Tucker Adams heads the ball to a teammate during the Cubs’ 2-0 win Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Cathedral. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

The Loyola vs. Cathedral boys soccer match is always full of intensity. It happened again last week, with Loyola winning 2-0 on two goals by Josh Gallagher.

Here’s the report.

If you want a player candidate for best in Southern California, Griffin Blair of San Clemente certainly belongs in the debate. He had three goals in a 5-1 win over El Dorado. He’s committed to Cal State Fullerton. San Clemente is unbeaten.

Triton Boys’ Soccer defeats El Dorado 5-1 to stay unbeaten early in season. Goals by Jonah Levandofsky & Jack Blaney - and 3 Goals by Cal-State Fullerton bound Griffin Blair! Watch Jonah with the nifty footwork and goal here! 👍💪⚽️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/wdEckbxEMB — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) December 12, 2024

Birmingham’s Adrian Garcia contributed four goals to keep the Patriots unbeaten with impressive victories over Palisades and South East. West Valley League rival El Camino Real is also unbeaten.

In girls soccer, Oaks Christian is off to 4-0 start. Charlotte Ward scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Camarillo.

UC Irvine commits Mia Rodriguez and Gianna Costello from Hart each had three goals in win over Golden Valley.

Notes . . .

Layli Ostovar (left) and Emma Kingston helped Mater Dei to the state Division I title last fall. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Layli Ostovar of Mater Dei has been selected the player of the year in Southern Section Division 1 girls volleyball. Here’s the link to the All-CIF team. . . .

Stephen Barbee has resigned after seven years as football coach at Long Beach Poly. That opens one of the top public school coaching positions in the Southland. . . .

Dave Ramos, the football coach at Schurr for 10 years, has resigned. . . .

The Marine League had approved King/Drew joining in 2025 for football but has since backed off. King/Drew will now apply in 2026 during the regular re-leaguing process. . . .

Michigan junior All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him. “We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks,” Rosenhaus said. pic.twitter.com/hi4NZ0OOUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

Former Servite defensive lineman Mason Graham of Michigan and former Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona have both declared for the NFL draft and are expected to be first-round picks. . . .

Pitcher Otto Espinoza of Huntington Beach has committed to Cal. . . .

Tommy Leach has resigned as football coach at Jurupa Valley. He will be replaced by Cade Sparks, a former quarterback at Summit. . . .

Catcher Brady Werther of Hart has committed to Cal Lutheran. . . .

Junior cornerback RJ Sermons of Rancho Cucamonga has committed to USC. The Trojans also have commitments from Class of 2026 defensive backs Madden Riordan (Sierra Canyon) and Brandon Lockhart (Loyola).

From the archives: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the NFL’s best receivers with the Detroit Lions after starring at Mater Dei and USC.

Here’s a story from 2016 on St. Brown and his brothers.

Here’s a story from 2014 on the coming St. Brown brothers.

Here’s a story from this year on St. Brown signing a $120 million extension with the Lions.

Tweets you might have missed

Mission League basketball teams: Loyola (9-0), Harvard-Westlake (7-0), Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-0), Chaminade (8-1), Alemany (8-1), Sierra Canyon (6-1), St. Francis (5-2), Crespi (7-3). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2024

🏆🎾Congratulations to Palos Verdes @PVHS_Seakings - 2024 Girls Tennis State Champions! pic.twitter.com/ZEWq7YaMFk — CIF State (@CIFState) December 9, 2024

Congratulations to Coach Charles Solomon on winning his 300th game tonight. Brentwood beat Westlake 56-45 to secure this momentous achievement. ⁦A very proud Brentwood community. ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/AcYJBXAva4 — Brentwood Athletics (@bwoodathletics) December 10, 2024

Mom and dad were right to get you to play baseball and tie your arm behind your back to become left-handed. pic.twitter.com/GT0AjVvJ2b — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2024

Whatever you want to say about Harvard-Westlake, understand they pay well. The head of school is making nearly $1.6 million. https://t.co/vBTWLhRA3D — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2024

Emmett Corwin, 6-4, 215-pound sophomore defensive end for Brentwood, had 10 sacks this season. Now playing basketball. If he gets real good, he knows someone for NIL rep. He's the cousin of Spencer Freedman, which means Bryan Freedman is a good lawyer for him. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 11, 2024

Public school basketball coaches do everything. pic.twitter.com/6dmomoQd00 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 11, 2024

A player to watch for in 2025 is junior defensive tackle Devyn Blake of Edison (6-2, 270). He showed up as a freshman and played quarterback. Defensive coordinator Troy Thomas coached Mason Graham. Said of Blake: "I think he's going to be real good." — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2024

Reviewing the prep sports year of 2024. Who forgets the David Rebibo dance in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/amM3HtHhWi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 12, 2024

Jack Thomas of Palisades is Western League player of the year. pic.twitter.com/ZA9DB4RjF0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 12, 2024

Unfortunately, I must point this out because it is a fact: The Trinity League has never had a Black head football coach since its existence in 2006. And yet, many of the top players have been Black. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 13, 2024

The 2021 L.A. Times all-star football team is looking pretty good. Mason Graham, TMac, Kamari Ramsey and many more college players. https://t.co/vFbFxnm6Vu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 13, 2024

The day Carson Palmer and DeShaun Foster went crazy on the high school football field in 1997. https://t.co/tWWomelB78 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 13, 2024

Here is your 2024 Girls Flag Football All CIF Team! 🏈🎉 Congratulations to everyone on a great inaugural season! https://t.co/mysM62mMbc pic.twitter.com/9Y8h3jE5wO — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) December 13, 2024

The fall of 2024 has been the year of Palos Verdes High. State champs in football. State champs in girls tennis. State champs in girls volleyball. State individual champion in girls golf. Time for a parade. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

Pregame Locker Room Vibes pic.twitter.com/LThV8IH07s — A Charge To Keep (@ChargeToKeep) December 15, 2024

Congratulations to Rick Hayashida of El Camino Real Charter - @chargers LA County Flag Football Coach of the Year! 🇺🇸🏈👏 pic.twitter.com/9mOaBVrEvb — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) December 15, 2024

🚨BREAKING:🚨 Distance phenom Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura HS will forego her senior high school season of outdoor track and field. Look for her to race in open/pro races in 2025. Best wishes to the all-time great & an amazingly level-headed teenager!🙌 #Godspeed 📸: @dylanstw__ pic.twitter.com/guuPUH7JJo — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) December 15, 2024

Top five high school football teams for 2025 (before transfers). 1. St. John Bosco, 2. Mater Dei, 3. Mission Viejo, 4. Sierra Canyon, 5. Orange Lutheran. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 16, 2024

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Newbury Park wide receiver Shane Rosenthal about his record-setting time with the Panthers and what he’s looking forward to next year when he attends Princeton. pic.twitter.com/epdfrhWeOw — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) December 13, 2024

