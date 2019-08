The LA Breakers FC Elite U19 boys’ soccer club team has moved to No. 1 in the nation. And it’s loaded with Southern Section and City Section standouts.

The team recently won the Surf Cup.

Among the key players have been Ricardo Cabrera of Taquitz, Pablo Greenlee of Harvard-Westlake and Curtis Collazos of Culver City.

There’s also players from Loyola, Santa Monica, Newbury Park and Windward, among others.