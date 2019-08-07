Chris Nordstrom resigns as basketball coach at Orange Lutheran

Chris Nordstrom said Wednesday he has resigned as basketball coach at Orange Lutheran after 16 years. Athletic director Paul Jones said the school will launch an immediate search for a replacement.

Nordstrom and Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight are the only two coaches to have remained in the Trinity League since it began in 2006-07. He said he wants to pursue new challenges and didn’t want to surprise Orange Lutheran in the middle of the school year while he sought a new position.

Nordstrom was an assistant to McKight when he came to Orange Lutheran and helped make the Lancers a competitive team in the Trinity League. He had one win over the Monarchs, who haven’t lost very many games in league play.

Resumes can be sent to Paul.Jones@lhsoc.org.

