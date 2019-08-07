Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Chris Nordstrom resigns as basketball coach at Orange Lutheran

nordstrom.jpg
Orange Lutheran basketball coach Chris Nordstrom has resigned after 16 years as coach.
(Orange Lutheran)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 7, 2019
4:53 PM
Share

Chris Nordstrom said Wednesday he has resigned as basketball coach at Orange Lutheran after 16 years. Athletic director Paul Jones said the school will launch an immediate search for a replacement.

Nordstrom and Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight are the only two coaches to have remained in the Trinity League since it began in 2006-07. He said he wants to pursue new challenges and didn’t want to surprise Orange Lutheran in the middle of the school year while he sought a new position.

Nordstrom was an assistant to McKight when he came to Orange Lutheran and helped make the Lancers a competitive team in the Trinity League. He had one win over the Monarchs, who haven’t lost very many games in league play.

Resumes can be sent to Paul.Jones@lhsoc.org.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement